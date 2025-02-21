Alexandre Eisenchteter

AI Tinkerer's Cards for AI Trainers
Paris, France

👋 Hi there! I’m Alex, a facilitator and the founder of the AI Tinkerers’ Club. Back in 2012, I launched Stormz, a collaboration tool that facilitators love because it’s super easy to use. I didn’t stop there; I integrated AI features into Stormz and developed SparkitUp, introducing a novel way to brainstorm with AI. With my practical GenAI expertise, I train teams in AI fundamentals and lead workshops to pinpoint the most effective AI use cases.

about.stormz.me/
linkedin.com/in/eisenchteter/
Languages
EnglishFrench
Topics
product designproduct development
Methods in the SessionLab library
The Product Box

product developmentproduct design

The Product box is a classic from the Agile games line. The kind of typical workshop that turns an austere meeting room into a middle school classroom. In the usual version, this game needs a few accessories: A4 cardboard boxes, scissors, glue, stickers, and the participant’s imagination... This workshop definitely requires some logistical support. It takes about 2 hours to complete and you need one facilitator to manage 6 to 12 participants max.

Teams are asked to imagine that this product will be sold in a department store, just like another everyday product. As they imagine the product, they make decisions about its name, a slogan, a logo and 3 or 4 key selling points on the front of the packaging. And on the back of the packaging: a detailed description, the prerequisites and the conditions of use.