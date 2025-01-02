Creativity Workshop Activities

Doodling Together
Create wild, weird and often funny postcards together & establish a group's creative confidence.
A problem solving technique to define a problem, challenge or opportunity and to generate ideas.
Get inspired today by a world 20 years away.
Sometimes it helps to start from the end. This exercise will help you align with your team on an audacious vision for your project - one that you can work backward from.
Creating a sentence relating to a specific topic or problem with each person contributing one word at a time.
Paper Telephone is a mix of two methods, "Telephone" and "Pictionary". It is a creative game aiming to fasten the get-to-know each other phase of the team while having a good time.
Overview: Two groups plan a company party. The first time they must start each sentence with the words, "Yes, but..." The second time they must start their sentences with the words, "Yes, and..."
You can improve any solution by objectively reviewing its strengths and weaknesses and making suitable adjustments. In this creativity framegame, you improve the solutions to several problems. To maintain objective detachment, you deal with a different problem during each of six rounds and assume different roles (problem owner, consultant, basher, booster, enhancer, and evaluator) during each round. At the conclusion of the activity, each player ends up with two solutions to her problem.
Creative, fun, energizing exercise.
Try on a relentlessly positive, can-do attitude before tackling the big stuff. The proverb goes "If life gives you lemons, make lemonade." Practice the art of positive thinking to unlock creative ideas. Use this as a warm-up before brainstorming or to energize your team meetings.