Fun Workshop Activities

Doodling Together
Create wild, weird and often funny postcards together & establish a group's creative confidence.
Create wild, weird and often funny postcards together & establish a group's creative confidence.
Create space in your agenda for a fun online energiser where participants are encouraged to find creative GIF-based responses to your questions.
A classic improv game designed to encourage creative thinking, develop improvisation skills, and energize a group - great to break the ice and generate laughter with minimal set-up!
Touch Blue is a classic energiser that is quick and easy fun for remote teams too! Challenge participants to find objects on their desk that match the attributes you select and have fun doing so!
This method helps groups to avoid awkward silence at the beginning of the session and instantly start a conversation. Ideal for large groups.
Here's an interesting game that produces humorous results. Hidden behind the humor, however, is subtle provocation that forces participants to think deeply to justify some of the basic principles and assumptions related to the training topic.
Participants write “Why?” questions related to the training topic. Then each participant writes a response to someone else's “Why?” questions. The questions and answers get mixed up, producing incongruous results.
Fun energiser to create energy and fun. Great to use after breaks such as lunch or coffee breaks.
An improv game where participants must use non-verbal communication and actions to communicate a phrase or an idea to other players. A fun game that's a great way to open a discussion on better communication!
Take 5-10 minutes time to wake up group's body & brain!
It's a running around energiser which surely help participants to get their energy level higher.
One person holds up an object to the camera
The rest of the group is given 8 seconds to find a matching object
The first person decides what is the best match
Even with established teams, it’s important to get people into the holiday mood and encourage creativity and collaboration.
Assign people into pairs or triads and each pair/triad needs to write one pair of rhyme for the music of a popular song. In this holiday-themed version, we'll ask participants to create a version of Jingle bells.
Whatever the occasion or song, it's a nice twist if they incorporate something in the lyrics that is related to your own company and culture.