Flamingo & Penguins

Start standing. Explain that a Flamingo hunts Penguins and they turn into Flamingos as a consequence. Demonstrate how a Flamingo – one arm is raised to imitate the Flamingo‘s head – lifts its knee with slow, swinging movements, while a Penguin is walking with waddling, fast, small steps.

Choose a player to be the first Flamingo, tell all Penguins to run.

With a peck on the head of the Penguin, the Flamingo transforms Penguins into freshly-created Flamingos that now hunt remaining Penguins.