Flamingo & Penguins

Take 5-10 minutes time to wake up group's body & brain!

Duration: 5m - 10m
Participants: Any
Difficulty:  Low
by 

Goal

Get the group energized and laughing

Instructions

Start standing. Explain that a Flamingo hunts Penguins and they turn into Flamingos as a consequence. Demonstrate how a Flamingo – one arm is raised to imitate the Flamingo‘s head – lifts its knee with slow, swinging movements, while a Penguin is walking with waddling, fast, small steps.

Choose a player to be the first Flamingo, tell all Penguins to run.

With a peck on the head of the Penguin, the Flamingo transforms Penguins into freshly-created Flamingos that now hunt remaining Penguins.

Attachments

  • 18 - Flamingo and Penguines.png

Background

This method is part of the WonderCards kit. If you'd like to have a personal pack of WonderCards (offline, on paper!), please don't hesitate to klick in our 24x7 open shop: https://petranovskaja.com/product/beraterkarten/

1 Ratings 

This method has been rated 1 time(s), with an average rating of 5.0.

0 Comments

Please Log in or Sign up for a FREE SessionLab account to continue.