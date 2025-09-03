Flamingo & Penguins
Take 5-10 minutes time to wake up group's body & brain!
Goal
Get the group energized and laughing
Instructions
Start standing. Explain that a Flamingo hunts Penguins and they turn into Flamingos as a consequence. Demonstrate how a Flamingo – one arm is raised to imitate the Flamingo‘s head – lifts its knee with slow, swinging movements, while a Penguin is walking with waddling, fast, small steps.
Choose a player to be the first Flamingo, tell all Penguins to run.
With a peck on the head of the Penguin, the Flamingo transforms Penguins into freshly-created Flamingos that now hunt remaining Penguins.
Attachments
- 18 - Flamingo and Penguines.png
Background
