Public Speaking Workshop Activities
Object Matching
One person holds up an object to the camera
The rest of the group is given 8 seconds to find a matching object
The first person decides what is the best match
Story Spine
create a story using Kenn Adams Story Spine
Once upon a time...
Every day...
Until one day...
And because of that...
And because of that...
And because of that...
Until finally...
And ever since then...
Status mingle
Start with eye contact instructions (2 groups) & mingle
switch roles & mingle
choose and change status
Explore external vs. internal
One Person One Thought
In groups, each player takes a turn talking for 90 seconds while expressing one thought at a time to one person.
Eye Contact Count
In small groups, speaker must hold eye contact with each person for 5 seconds at a time while speaking about any topic
Half-life
Partners improvise scene in 1 minute. Then repeat same scene in 30 sec. 15 sec. 5 sec. 1 sec.
Speak Up!
Get over your fear of public speeches and presentation by embracing the beauty of making mistakes.
Shakespearean Insults
People will do a remake of a Shakespearean scene except they will improvise it a little and change the words with something funnier.
Gettysburg address
The participant will try to act like Abraham Lincoln and pronounce loudly and clearly as if he was in a wide open area.