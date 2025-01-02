Library of facilitation techniques

Public Speaking Workshop Activities

Thiagi Group

Keep Your Finger on the Pulse

stress managementthiagiactionskillspublic speaking
Public speaking is reported to be one of the top stressful events for all people. This jolt uses that fact to make a learning point about the physiological effects of stress on the body. Participants take their pulse at the beginning of a session. They are later told they will be participating in a stressful event. When they retake their pulse, they realize how much the thought of the stressful event has caused their pulse rate to increase.
Erica Marx

Story Spine

public speakingspeakingstorytellingem

create a story using Kenn Adams Story Spine

Once upon a time...
Every day...
Until one day...
And because of that...
And because of that...
And because of that...
Until finally...
And ever since then...

