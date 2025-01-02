Body Langugage Workshop Activities

Walk like a ...
character walks based on prompts
Walk like a ... 86 year old man, CEO, olympic athlete, pregnant woman, etc.
Walk as inspired by a... grandfather clock, ice cream truck, ocean wave...
In groups, each player takes a turn talking for 90 seconds while expressing one thought at a time to one person.
In small groups, speaker must hold eye contact with each person for 5 seconds at a time while speaking about any topic
One person sculpts 2 people in relationship. Sculpted people shift their relationship to each other.