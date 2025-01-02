Library of facilitation techniques

Improv Game Workshop Activities

John Windmueller

True of Me / Spotlight

improv gameremote-friendlyicebreakerzoom

In gallery view we say something that is true of you (e.g. I have a dog). Everyone that this is true for keeps their camera on; everyone that this is not true for covers their camera. Repeat with a new true statement from someone else in the group.

James Smart

Non-verbal improv

improv gameenergiserfunremote-friendly

An improv game where participants must use non-verbal communication and actions to communicate a phrase or an idea to other players. A fun game that's a great way to open a discussion on better communication!

