Improv Game Workshop Activities

Powerpoint Karaoke
Powerpoint Karaoke is an improv game where volunteers take turns presenting slide decks that they've never seen before, in front of a live audience.
A classic improv game designed to encourage creative thinking, develop improvisation skills, and energize a group - great to break the ice and generate laughter with minimal set-up!
One person shares a goal, other players offer obstacles. Main player delightfully overcomes those obstacles.
Help your team practice their pitching skills while having fun with this improv activity perfect for remote teams or virtual meetings.
In gallery view we say something that is true of you (e.g. I have a dog). Everyone that this is true for keeps their camera on; everyone that this is not true for covers their camera. Repeat with a new true statement from someone else in the group.
fun warm-up game played in pairs
quick energizer game to unite a group
An improv game where participants must use non-verbal communication and actions to communicate a phrase or an idea to other players. A fun game that's a great way to open a discussion on better communication!
4 conversations about how to listen, acknowledge, and build
Partners face off and losers become cheering squad for winners until the last 2 are left to face off.
Count fast down from 8 to 1 while shaking each body limb as a group