Soft Focus Workshop Activities

Zip Zap Zop
quick energizer game to unite a group
Whoosh, bangs, zaps etc. are passed around the circle. Great opportunity to introduce failure bow
One person moves and the rest of the group freezes. Then another person 'takes' focus.
The whole group imagines it is walking around on a plate balancing on a single fulcrum. Each person is partnered with another and must keep the plate balanced.
In group establish 1 pattern with "you" and change places. Establish 2nd pattern with a category. Run both patterns at once
The group silently walks around the room and stops and starts at the same time.
establish pattern of passing within the group
pass a category of items on that pattern.
Then establish a new pattern, add new categories, run both at the same time.