Listening And Awareness Workshop Activities

Active Listening
Use of Active Listening to slow down a discussion, or manage dominant participants
quick energizer game to unite a group
In pairs, each person gives a "magical" gift to their partner that relates to what their partner has shared with them.
In pairs, players mirror one another's movements.
One person speaks gibberish and the other interprets
In pairs, participant A attempts to communicate the use and value of a modern-day object to participant B, who plays the role of someone from 500 years ago.
Each person describes how they are feeling in terms of a weather system.
* weather check-in
* photo card
* one word
* one song
* draw a symbol
* lego tower
* roller coaster drawing
* 1-2-3 with sound & motion replacement
Pass around imaginary balls & other objects
Partner A either repeats, rewords, or supports Partner B's statement before adding their own dialogue.
In pairs count to 3. Then replace 1 with snap, 2 with clap, 3 with stomp