Weather check in
Goal
Instantly creates a metaphor for personal mood, stresses, perspective, etc.
Can be revisited at the end to see how people/team 'climate' has changed
Instructions
Each person shares how they are feeling & what's going on for them right now in the language of weather.
"I feel like I am in the eye of a tornado, things swirling around me though I'm calm."
" I feel like i'm walking through a sunny field with spring petals drifting down all around me. "
Creates powerful before/after comparison if done at beginning and end of the session.
Background
I made this up the other day but I'm sure it's been used before! It's really great.
Author
I lead a team that helps multi-stakeholder groups tackle high-stakes, complex work with clarity and connection. We design and guide strategic planning sessions, workshops, retreats, and conferences where people think well together, make sound decisions, and take coordinated action. Our team is trained in improvisational theater, and as active members of the International Applied Improvisation Network, we bring adaptable, creative methods that build trust, surface essential perspectives, and keep momentum strong. We also share what we know, offering facilitator training that blends inclusive process design with the flexibility and presence of improv.More about author