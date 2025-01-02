Relationship Workshop Activities

One player makes a pose and the other person makes complementary pose

One person sculpts 2 people in relationship. Sculpted people shift their relationship to each other.

One person turns to the person next to them & makes a sound & motion, person 2 responds with complementary sound & motion. play is passed around the circle (2 to 3, etc.)

In small groups one person is introduced and their hypeman hypes them up

One partner makes a emotional imperative statement and their partner enthusiastically accepts that perspective. Warm up with acceptance of who they are.

In pairs, create 30 second scenes with only these 4 words.

Partner A either repeats, rewords, or supports Partner B's statement before adding their own dialogue.

