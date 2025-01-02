Body Language Workshop Activities

Alien, Tiger, Cow
fun warm-up game played in pairs
One person speaks gibberish and the other interprets
Framework: Consideration for Others x Openness of Communication
Participants practice 4 modes of communication - Aggressive, assertive, passive, passive-aggressive in improv scenario
Imaginary ball thrown around the group and people spectacularly miss catching it.
Close eyes, then everyone looks across circle at another player and if they make eye contact they scream dramatically and leave the game.
character walks based on prompts
Walk like a ... 86 year old man, CEO, olympic athlete, pregnant woman, etc.
Walk as inspired by a... grandfather clock, ice cream truck, ocean wave...
message passed without checking to next person
Start with eye contact instructions (2 groups) & mingle
switch roles & mingle
choose and change status
Explore external vs. internal
In pairs, create 30 second scenes with only these 4 words.
In groups, each player takes a turn talking for 90 seconds while expressing one thought at a time to one person.
As people are picked up by the driver their emotional state 'infects' the rest of the group.
In a circle Person 1 mimes an activity. The next person asks them 'what are you doing" and they respond with something different. Then person 2 begins doing that activity.