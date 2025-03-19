Alien, Tiger, Cow

Purpose: A fun way to get students comfortable around each other and outside their shell.

In pairs, standing back to back





On the count of 3, the players have the choice of being one of three things (like when you play rock, paper, scissors):



ALIEN: they hold their fingers up to their head like an antennae and say “Bleep, bleep, bleep”

TIGER: they throw their hands out like claws and say “Roooar!”

COW: they put their hands on their tummies with fingers sticking out (like utters) and say “Mooo”

On the count of 3 everyone has the choice of being one of these things. Both turn around simultaneously. Goal be for everyone to become the SAME character.





Facilitation

Pair up with 2 people you don't work with / don't know well

Tell people to take a breath first, then 1-2-3

After a couple rounds tell people to consider not what you want, but what the group needs.





As A Large Group

Establish 3 animals, one at a time. Each animal has a sound & gesture. As before make sure everyone knows the 3 animals/gestures.



Divide the group into 3 groups. For example, have 1/3 of the group go to each of 3 places in the room. For example, give names like vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and tell people to choose an area they like. You can the balance the groups (does not have to be equal). Now you have 3 groups.



Next create a big triangle by having one group per side of the triangle. Everyone stands in neutral position = hands at sides to start.



Now each group has 30 seconds to decide what animal they will do (the whole group will do the same animal). Return to triangle formation. Count to 3.

Goal is within 5 rounds all groups do the same thing.









Online

Have people look down (works more smoothly than turning around or turning camera on and off)





Debrief

Importance of celebrating small wins

Value in everyone coming together, expressing themselves

Variation - as circle elimination game

