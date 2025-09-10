Grounded Assertiveness Communication

Framework: Consideration for Others x Openness of Communication

Participants practice 4 modes of communication - Aggressive, assertive, passive, passive-aggressive in improv scenario


Duration: Any
Participants: Any
Erica Marxby 

Goal

insight into communication defaults & experiment w/ new options
how to create win=win

Materials

    Instructions

    Have sets of 4 cards with each of the behaviors: Aggressive, Assertive, Passive Aggressive and Passive. In small groups or pairs, have one person draw a card and then play the improv scenario using the communication style prompt on the card. The second person responds naturally. May work well in small groups so people can witness. 

    Examples

    • Partner A says, “I need a ride to the airport.”
    • There’s one donut left, Person A and Person B want it.

    Pick one of the cards and use that behavior with your partner.

    Repeat trying all 4 behaviors

    Debrief
    What was X scenario like? What was the tone/energy/body language/word choice etc.  of X style? 

    Use chart -- How did the speaker convey Openness of Communication? How did the speaker convey consideration (or lack there of) for others?

    What style was easiest for you? What was most challenging?
    What did you learn about yourself?

    How does what you learned apply to your situation?


    Variation
    Print words on business cards or other material that you'd like participants to take with them & allow them to do so.


    Attachments

    • assertivevenndiagram-300x197.jpg
    • circle_chart-e1491562443737.jpg
    • iii_model.1.jpg

    Background

    Presented at Oct 2019 AIN NE Regional meeting by Livia and Ellen, from Caitlin McClure/Esther Knecht

    https://otrazhenie.wordpress.com/tag/passive-aggressive/



    Author

    Erica Marx
    Erica Marx
    Leadership Coach | Build relationships and expand your team's collaborative capacity

    I lead a team that helps multi-stakeholder groups tackle high-stakes, complex work with clarity and connection. We design and guide strategic planning sessions, workshops, retreats, and conferences where people think well together, make sound decisions, and take coordinated action. Our team is trained in improvisational theater, and as active members of the International Applied Improvisation Network, we bring adaptable, creative methods that build trust, surface essential perspectives, and keep momentum strong. We also share what we know, offering facilitator training that blends inclusive process design with the flexibility and presence of improv.

    ericamarxcoaching.com/
    linkedin.com/in/ericamarxcoaching/
    facebook.com/ericamarxcoaching
    More about author

    0 Ratings 

    No ratings yet.

    0 Comments

    Please Log in or Sign up for a FREE SessionLab account to continue.