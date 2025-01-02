Eye Contact Workshop Activities

Status mingle
Start with eye contact instructions (2 groups) & mingle
switch roles & mingle
choose and change status
Explore external vs. internal
Start with eye contact instructions (2 groups) & mingle
switch roles & mingle
choose and change status
Explore external vs. internal
In groups, each player takes a turn talking for 90 seconds while expressing one thought at a time to one person.
In small groups, speaker must hold eye contact with each person for 5 seconds at a time while speaking about any topic
Silent exercise. Three modes of walking at the top of the exercise: neutral walk, fast/hurried walk, slow walk. Then add full stop, then stop & jump, then any mode. Whole group responds when it changes.
begin scene with partners making silent eye contact