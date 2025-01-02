Library of facilitation techniques
Scene Workshop Activities
8 results
Yes, and scene
2 people yes, and each other's offers and build a scene before our eyes
Blind Line
Players read lines of dialogue that audience members have written on slips of paper and must incorporate them into the scene.
Non-human scene
Director calls out a scene location (ie. movie theater) and everyone assumes a non-human item in the scene (ie. wad of bubble gum on the floor)
Eye contact scene initiation
begin scene with partners making silent eye contact
Take 3
In a scene each person takes 3 beats before speaking
