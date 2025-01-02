Scene Workshop Activities

Drag, drop and reuse content. Calculate time automatically. Collaborate in real-time. Create a session in minutes (not hours) with SessionLab.

Director calls out a scene location (ie. movie theater) and everyone assumes a non-human item in the scene (ie. wad of bubble gum on the floor)

Players read lines of dialogue that audience members have written on slips of paper and must incorporate them into the scene.

2 people yes, and each other's offers and build a scene before our eyes

Some features unfortunately do not work as intended on Internet Explorer. Please, use another browser (Chrome, Firefox, Edge) for best performance. Thank you!