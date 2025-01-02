Listening And Responding Workshop Activities

Magical Gifts
In pairs, each person gives a "magical" gift to their partner that relates to what their partner has shared with them.
Players pass a letter of the alphabet in pairs, focusing on receiving the emotion, embodying it and allowing it to evolve.
Circle players up and let them know they will play catch, which is very easy. The difference is that the "ball" is a sound they make up in the moment and it will change with every throw to the next player
Player 1 "throws" by making a sound accompanied by a gesture/eye contact to indicate who they are throwing to
Player 2 "catches" by making the same sound back to player 1
Player 2 is then player 1 and creates a new sound to throw to a new player 2
Play for a few minutes and see how players adjust and relax. Pause midway if needed to help them along with key questions like "are you looking for a right or a cool sound?" or "how much are you in your head?"
Debrief:
What improved it and smoothed it out?
What did you have to let go of?
How risky did it feel?
Discussions can go in many directions, let the players discover their own answers.
Virtual Adaptation:
Number the players - make sure the numeral is in front of their name so it stays visible, ex 3 James, and have them "throw" to the next number.
OR
Have players call on one another before they "throw," ex "Mary, ooga boogah!"
In a scene each person takes 3 beats before speaking