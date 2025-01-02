Listening And Responding Workshop Activities

Circle players up and let them know they will play catch, which is very easy. The difference is that the "ball" is a sound they make up in the moment and it will change with every throw to the next player



Player 1 "throws" by making a sound accompanied by a gesture/eye contact to indicate who they are throwing to

Player 2 "catches" by making the same sound back to player 1

Player 2 is then player 1 and creates a new sound to throw to a new player 2



Play for a few minutes and see how players adjust and relax. Pause midway if needed to help them along with key questions like "are you looking for a right or a cool sound?" or "how much are you in your head?"



Debrief:

What improved it and smoothed it out?

What did you have to let go of?

How risky did it feel?



Clear send/receive

Waiting

Willingness to look a little silly

Discussions can go in many directions, let the players discover their own answers.



Virtual Adaptation:

Number the players - make sure the numeral is in front of their name so it stays visible, ex 3 James, and have them "throw" to the next number.



OR

Have players call on one another before they "throw," ex "Mary, ooga boogah!"

