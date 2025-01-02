Group Development Workshop Activities

Library of facilitation techniques

Co-development session

Co-development is a methodology of collective intelligence. It is a development approach for professionals in which participants learn from each other and consolidate their practice. The brainstorming realized, individually and with the group, is favored by a structured exercise of consultation in relation to the issues experienced by the group members.

Thiagi Group

Group Development Stage Directions

Different teams receive envelopes labeled with the names of different stages in the development of a team. Participants brainstorm guidelines for facilitating a team at a specific stage, record the guidelines on a card, and place the card inside the appropriate envelope. Teams rotate the envelopes and generate guideline cards for other stages in the life cycle of a team. During the evaluation round, team members comparatively score the guideline cards generated by other teams.

Co-Development-Session

Co-Development ist eine Methode der kollektiven Intelligenz. Es ist ein Ansatz zur Kompetenzentwicklung, bei dem Teilnehmer voneinander lernen und ihre beruflichen Erfahrungen miteinander teilen. Für das individuell und mit der Gruppe durchgeführte Brainstorming empfiehlt sich ein strukturiertes Konsultationsverfahren zu den Themen, die von den Mitgliedern der Gruppe vorgebracht werden.

Session de co-développement

Le co-développement est une méthodologie d'intelligence collective. C'est une démarche de développement pour professionnels au cours de laquelle les participants apprennent les uns des autres et consolident leur pratique. Le brainstorming réalisé, individuellement et avec le groupe, est favorisé par un exercice structuré de concertation en rapport avec les problématiques rencontrées par les membres du groupe.
