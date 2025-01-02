Engagement Workshop Activities

The Secret Profession
The art of questioning to better listen. 2 rounds for the same team to discover the secret profession of the facilitator (or one of the participants).
Sometimes a number of people are silent and there is not necessarily a dominant person in the group. This often happens in cultures where being assertive is not valued.
By focusing on the exploration of positive elements, the rules of engagement assist in the search for opportunities rather than problems.