Minkowski Workshop Activities

Stakeholder Mapping
A powerful tool to gain deep insights in the structure of the ecosystem.
The empathy map allows you to generate a deeper understanding of one’s motivations and why.
Based on a storytelling technique, this tool is used to develop a deeper understanding of reasonable alternative future scenarios.
The World Cafe is designed primarily to generate collective knowledge sharing, webs of personal relationships, and new possibilities for action.
To be able to face up to and solve the grand challenges of our time, we need to be audacious in our approach and aspiration.
Great questions broaden your horizon, change your perspective, and have the ability to connect people around a topic, without judgment.
By asking open questions, you stay away from judgement; choices can be made later.
The design question provides a new lens to possible solutions and provides in itself a strategy for future change.
Appreciative Inquiry is based on the organization’s positive core strengths in order to find insights and untapped chances that have to ability to exponentially increase performance.