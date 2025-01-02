Library of facilitation techniques

Minkowski Workshop Activities

Moonshot Thinking

moonshotminkowski

To be able to face up to and solve the grand challenges of our time, we need to be audacious in our approach and aspiration.

Hoshin

hoshinminkowski

Hoshin empowers individuals within the organization to make decisions by defining tactics for scenario-design. 

Art of Questions

artquestionsminkowski

Great questions broaden your horizon, change your perspective, and have the ability to connect people around a topic, without judgment. 

Appreciative Inquiry

appreciationinquiryminkowski

Appreciative Inquiry is based on the organization’s positive core strengths in order to find insights and untapped chances that have to ability to exponentially increase performance. 

