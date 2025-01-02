Collaborativelearning Workshop Activities

World Cafe
The World Cafe is designed primarily to generate collective knowledge sharing, webs of personal relationships, and new possibilities for action.
Reflecting both individually and together with a group paves the way for collaborative learning - as everyone shares their experiences of the previous events and day(s) with each other.
This activity opens up the conversation and makes visible the need to gain a broader perspective of issues in order to effectively explore and address them. What we individually know and experience is important, what we can’t see is just as important in understanding a complex issue.
It is said that, “the many are smarter than the few,” but under what conditions? This activity encourages participants to reflect upon their own collaborative successes and failures for the purpose of determining which factors help to achieve effective collaboration.