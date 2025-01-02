Stakeholders Workshop Activities

Stakeholder Mapping
A powerful tool to gain deep insights in the structure of the ecosystem.
Managing stakeholders can help you ensure that your projects are met with success where others might fail. This activity supports you to identify your project’s stakeholders. It helps you take into account everyone who significantly impacts a decision, or could be affected by it. Identifying who has various levels of input and interest in your projects can help align decisions.
Studenten ervaren hoe het is om met stakeholders in dialoog te gaan wanneer er conflicterende belangen zijn. Door het perspectief van verschillende stakeholders aan te nemen verdiepen ze zich in de uiteenlopende posities. Voorbereidend op het gesprek leren studenten de motieven van verschillende stakeholders te analyseren en te begrijpen hoe je het best kan reageren op verschillende reacties.