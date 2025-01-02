Library of facilitation techniques

Zoom Workshop Activities

24 results
John Windmueller

True of Me / Spotlight

improv gameremote-friendlyicebreakerzoom

In gallery view we say something that is true of you (e.g. I have a dog). Everyone that this is true for keeps their camera on; everyone that this is not true for covers their camera. Repeat with a new true statement from someone else in the group.

