Ericamarxcoaching Workshop Activities

Unique Thing in Common
With a partner, find the 3 most unlikely / unusual / unique things you have in common with each other. Each pair chooses one to share with the group.
Everyone covers their camera and one person makes a statement that is true about themselves. If it is true for others on the call, they show their face to the camera as well. The initiation for the next prompt is passed to another person in the group.
One person is designated as the leader. Others copy exactly how the leader moves. The leader calls on a new person to be the leader, and so on. Follow the follower variation is when the leading gets passed to the entire group and no single person is leading.
As a virtual game in Zoom, have people narrow their screen so they only see 3 people in a row. Each person will simultaneously try to have one person sitting, one standing , and one out of the frame in their row.
In pairs, each person gives a "magical" gift to their partner that relates to what their partner has shared with them.
Everyone plays tag, using breakout rooms in Zoom
Participants throw an invisible ball to one another through their computer screen, paying attention to how it changes as it gets passed around.