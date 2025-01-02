Energizer Workshop Activities

I EXPECT
An opening exercise to clarify expectations in any workshop or training situation
Everyone covers their camera and one person makes a statement that is true about themselves. If it is true for others on the call, they show their face to the camera as well. The initiation for the next prompt is passed to another person in the group.
Light, energising exercise that helps the group to observe the other people on the call.
For use with a team, organization or any peer group forum.
Can be done in person or virtual
This is designed to create a conversation that brings Core Values alive. This is great for a team that knows what values they stand for. Through this exercise they will celebrate their values in action and therefore be energized to magnify them further.
It will also help bring along anyone that is new so they can understand that the group really walks the talk
As a virtual game in Zoom, have people narrow their screen so they only see 3 people in a row. Each person will simultaneously try to have one person sitting, one standing , and one out of the frame in their row.
Everyone plays tag, using breakout rooms in Zoom
Count fast down from 8 to 1 while shaking each body limb as a group
Participants throw an invisible ball to one another through their computer screen, paying attention to how it changes as it gets passed around.
Use Craig Raine's poem A Martian Sends a Postcard Home to spur creative thinking and encourage perspective shifting in a group. After a warm-up, you can then use this martian perspective to describe your product or service and gain new insights and ideas.
In pairs count to 3. Then replace 1 with snap, 2 with clap, 3 with stomp
A fun, physical activity designed to help a group work on communication, problem solving, to understand roles of leader and follower within the group.
This meeting icebreaker is a great energizer to do right before a break or coming back from a break, especially if you have stragglers