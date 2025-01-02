Library of facilitation techniques

Outdoor Workshop Activities

10 results
Thiagi Group

Blind Square - Rope game

teamworkcommunicationteambuildingteamenergiserthiagioutdoor
This is an activity that I use in almost every teambuilding session I run--because it delivers results every time. I can take no credit for its invention since it has existed from long before my time, in various forms and with a variety of names (such as Blind Polygon). The activity can be frontloaded to focus on particular issues by changing a few parameters or altering the instructions.
5
Thiagi Group

Sound Ball

energisericebreakerthiagiteamoutdoor

This a simple icebreaker activity energising participants, also suitable for debriefing learning points towards spontaneity and teamwork. The activity involves participants standing in a circle and throwing imaginary ball(s) to each other in increasing pace.

2
Thiagi Group

Near and Far

icebreakerenergiseractionthiagioutdoorwarm up
Near and Far is a wonderful warm up game that provides excellent avenues to build connections and to discuss various issues of corporate culture and dynamics. I have used it in conferences and it is suitable for small, medium, and large groups.
1
Hyper Island

Crocodile River

hyperislandteamoutdoor

A team-building activity in which a group is challenged to physically support one another in an endeavour to move from one end of a space to another. It requires working together creatively and strategically in order to solve a practical, physical problem. It tends to emphasize group communication, cooperation, leadership and membership, patience and problem-solving.

Hyper Island

Mazunga!

hyperislandenergiseroutdoor

This fast and loud energizer is highly effective for boosting a group’s energy in a very short amount of time. The group stands in the circle and a loud yell of the sound “Maaaah…” is sent around the circle. It gets louder and louder as it travels around the circle until it gets all the way around and ends with a thundering, collective “ZUNGA!”

Deborah Rim Moiso

Paired walk

issue resolutionoutdoorteamactive listeninghybrid-friendly

Inviting a paired walk is surprisingly effective in its simplicity. Going for a walk together increases trust and can help prepare the terrain for conflict resolution, while acting as an energizer at the same time. Make it hybrid-friendly by pairing a person in the room to one joining online!

No more resources found