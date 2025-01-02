Library of facilitation techniques

Self Awareness Workshop Activities

13 results
Hyper Island

Personal SWOB Assessment

hyperislandskillsself-awareness

A versatile workshop for personal assessment and action planning, in which participants use the SWOB model (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Barriers) to assess themselves, reflect upon key areas for development and create a concise action plan. It includes an interactive component, in which participants work in small groups coaching each other to make their action plans as clear and achievable as possible.

Next page