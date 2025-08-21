Personal SWOB Assessment

Step 1:

Participants do a “SWOB” analysis on themselves, identifying their main Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Barriers that might stand in the way of strengthening weaknesses or seizing opportunities.

This first step is done individually, around 20 mins. Participants should try to write down as much as possible.





Step 2:

Based on the SWOB analysis, participants reflect on the question: What are the development areas that I would like to focus on? If doing this exercise in the context of a program or course, ask participants to also think about: Why did I apply to this course? What do I hope to get out of this experience?

Participants identify 3-5 development areas each. Working individually, they make notes based on questions such as:

On a scale from 1 to 10, where would I rate myself today in this area?

On a scale from 1 to 10 where I would I like to be in 1 month / 3 months / 6 months?

What actions can I take to harness opportunities in order to accelerate my development?

What actions can I take to overcome barriers in order to accelerate my development?

What will be my key actions in the short term (next two weeks)?

What will be my key actions in the medium-term (next two months)?

What will be my success criteria for development? What signs will show me that I’m developing?

Participants complete this step individually for about 45 mins.





Step 3:

Participants get together in groups of three and share their development reflections with each other. Participants in the small groups support each other by asking open questions to help make each development wheel as clear, valuable and doable as possible, and that the challenges are the right level, etc.

Based on what each participant shares and how the conversations go, the group may also come up with an additional area for the participant to develop – something else that they see/think/feel could be valuable for this person.

Groups of three, around 40 minutes per person including questions and feedback from the others.





Step 4:

Close the session with a check-out, in which participants share impressions, thoughts and feelings that they leave with.