Team Building Workshop Activities

The Feeling Wheel
By growing our emotional vocabulary, we can better identify our emotions, and check in with ourselves. Doing so can help bring a level of self-awareness, and a better understanding of others.
The Team Purpose Canvas is a simple and effective way to design your team purpose.
Ultimate tic-tac-toe is variation and more strategic version of Tic Tac Toe which allows for a more dynamic and strategic gameplay for participants. This is designed for 2 main players (which can be individuals or groups).
A game to work with assumptions and to reflect on how things are being handled in the organisation. How do we learn from each other?
This poem can help bridge diversity in a group.
A game of balance and experimentation where teams with identical sets compete to balance game pieces on their respective wheels.
A short activity to help participants get to know each other and themselves better by quickly stripping away the default identities we carry.
Come up with the world's worst way to approach something. Play as a game and/or use to generate productive ideas