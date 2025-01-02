Purpose Workshop Activities

Culture Design Canvas
The Culture Design Canvas is a framework for designing the culture of organizations and teams. You can use it to map the current culture, design the future state, and evolve your company culture.
Define your company values by identifying what inflates or deflates your culture.
The Team Purpose Canvas is a simple and effective way to design your team purpose.