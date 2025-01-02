Vision Workshop Activities
Cover Story
Cover Story is a game about pure imagination. The purpose is to think expansively around an ideal future state for the organization; it’s an exercise in visioning. The object of the game is to suspend all disbelief and envision a future state that is so stellar that it landed your organization on the cover of a well-known magazine
Journalists
This is an exercise to use when the group gets stuck in details and struggles to see the big picture. Also good for defining a vision.
Your Amazing Future (Because of that...)
With a series of prompts a surprising and amazing future is created.
Fortunate Me (variation of Fortunately/Unfortunately)
One person shares a goal, other players offer obstacles. Main player delightfully overcomes those obstacles.
Future Cover Page
Creative, fun, energizing exercise.
Gif Oracle
The group tells made-up fortunes inspired by a random gif
Dream Circle - Dragon Dreaming
Dragon Dreaming is a process for creating and achieving collective dreams, which involves four phases: dreaming, planning, doing, and celebrating.
Make A World
The Make a World game appeals to visual, auditory, and kinesthetic learners because of its layers of interaction. It’s useful (and downright fun) because it lets players imagine the future and take action to create a first version of it. All successful ventures start with a vision and some small, initial effort toward crystallization. Alexander Graham Bell’s vision for the telephone started as highly rudimentary sketches.
Guardian Angel
In small groups people transform into their own Guardian Angels and share how they will be taking care of their 'client' during an upcoming situation.
Blick in die Zukunft
Das Team in der Zukunft sehen.