Research Workshop Activities

Future workshop
Future workshop is a method that aims to have stakeholders design their desired future, avoiding constraints imposed by experts or organizations.
To be used when ideas need to be developed outside of the design team.
Customer experience mapping is a method of documenting and visualizing the experience a customer has as they use the product or service. It also maps out their responses to their experiences.
To be used when there is a solution (even in a conceptual stage) that can be analyzed.
In the Design Sprint process, the interview is a crucial step to test your prototype.
This method provides a deliberate and scientific approach to conduct effective interviews. A consistent process and unbiased mindset yield realistic feedback. Effective scoring gives clarity to the results and primes you to make strategic decisions.
Participants find other participants’ LinkedIn profiles (or other social media) and search for specific information to relay during program icebreakers.
‘Who, What, Where, When, Why and How’ is a method used to obtain a thorough understanding of a problem.
The story template is a method to help in the exploration or research phase of a project. It is especially useful during shorter processes such as a design sprint or a design jam. It can serve as a substitute for interviews if time/ context does not allow for it and it helps the workshop participants to create data connected to real experiences in their lives.
Observing the lives of others is not only an essential element of how we define our own identities, it can also be a great spark for creativity. This activity was inspired by a blog post by Russell Davies.
This specific activity is perfect both for honing your listening and observation skills, but also how to turn this into an everyday documentary-style output. Oh and by the way, he does warn that this activity should be done with a certain level of sensitivity to the subjects you are observing.
Use the Training Needs Assessment canvas collect information from clients, participants and research to prepare a future training course, program or workshop.
If curiosity and empathy can be a driver of creativity, there is no reason why they need be restricted to the observation of others. A range of technologies increasingly allow us to track, monitor and in doing so discover things about our own behaviours. Much of creativity is centred on making visible the invisible and for this reason spending time experimenting tools which allow us to do this may help us reflect on the potential for digital tools to be part of our creative toolbox.