Training Workshop Activities

Übung zum Aktiven Zuhören
Die Übung macht die Wirkung des Aktiven Zuhörens bzw. des fehlenden Aktiven Zuhörens sehr eindrucksvoll deutlich.
A fun, dynamic game useful for introducing topics related to decision making, conflict resolution, win-win scenarios and the importance of clear communication of goals.
A simple reflection exercises where team members recall as many concepts or phrases relating to a workshop or training as possible for each letter of the alphabet.
In this debating game, participants imagine they are in an inflatable lifeboat that is running out of air. Each round, participants must state why they should remain on the boat and then vote on who should leave. Encourage critical thinking and develop presentation skills in this fun debating activity.
Use the Training Needs Assessment canvas collect information from clients, participants and research to prepare a future training course, program or workshop.