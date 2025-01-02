Library of facilitation techniques

Training Workshop Activities

Deborah Rim Moiso

Cushions game

decision makingtrainingconflict

A fun, dynamic game useful for introducing topics related to decision making, conflict resolution, win-win scenarios and the importance of clear communication of goals.

Heike Roettgers

Feedback Übung

feedbacktrainingcommunication
  • Die Teilnehmer finden sich in selbst gewählten Kleingruppen zu viert zusammen.
  • Die Teilnehmer geben einander anhand verschiedener Leitfragen Feedback.
  • Auswertung der Feedback-Sequenz im Fish-Bowl.
