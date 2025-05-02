Case Clinic
Case Clinic is a peer coaching process designed to identify innovative solutions and next steps for addressing a pressing and immediate leadership challenge. In a Case Clinic, a case giver presents a case, and peers or team members act as coaches, based on the principles of the U-process and process consultation.
Goal
This peer-learning process can be used to address challenges where the case giver is the main decision maker. It can build a high level of trust and positive energy among a peer group and can be combined with mindfulness and listening practices for maximum effect.
Instructions
Principles
- Be specific. The case should present a leadership challenge that is current and concrete.
- Include a decision maker. The case giver needs to be a key decision maker in the case.
- Reinforce peer relationships. The participants in the Case Clinics are peers, so there is no hierarchical relationship.
- Practice listening. Coaches don’t give advice; instead they listen deeply.
Process
Setup
- People: This process works best with a group of 4–5 peers.
- Place: Select a quiet and private place, whether in person or online, for your process.
- Time: 60-75 minutes.
- Materials: Take notes in a journal and use a watch to keep time.
Steps
Step 1: Consider the roles (~2 mins.)
- Case giver: Share a challenge that is current, concrete, and important, and in which you are a key player/decision maker. Include your personal learning threshold (what you need to let go of and learn). You should be able to present the case in 15 minutes.
- Coaches: Do not try to “fix” the problem by offering advice; instead, listen deeply. Attend to the images, feelings, and gestures that the story evokes in you.
- Timekeeper: One of the coaches also manages the time.
Step 2: Intention statement by case giver (10-15 mins.)
- Take a moment to reflect on your sense of calling. Then describe your case using the following questions as a guide:
- 1. Current situation: What are the key challenges or questions?
- 2. Stakeholders: How might others view this situation?
- 3. Intention: What future are you trying to create?
- 4. Learning threshold: What do you need to let go of, and what do you need to learn?
- 5. Help: Where do you need input or help?
- Coaches may ask clarifying questions if needed
Step 3: Stillness (~2 mins.)
- Listen to your Open Mind: What images/metaphors arose?
- Listen to your Open Heart: What emotions do you sense, and where are they in your body?
- Listen to your Open Will: What gestures might represent the essence of what you are hearing?
Step 4: Mirroring (10 mins.)
- Each coach shares what came up during the silence or while listening to the case.
- After listening to all the coaches, the case giver responds to what they said.
Step 5: Generative dialogue (20 mins.)
- Reflect together on the remarks of the case giver and move into a generative dialogue on how these observations can offer new perspectives on the case giver’s situation and journey.
- Go with the flow of the dialogue. Build on each other’s ideas. Stay in service of the case giver without pressure to fix or resolve their challenge.
Step 6: Closing remarks (8 mins.)
- By coaches: Share a final reflection.
- By case giver: How do I now see my situation and way forward?
- Acknowledgment: Share an expression of genuine appreciation to each other.
Step 7: Individual journaling (2 mins.)
- Write down what you learned.
Resources
- Scharmer, Otto. 2007. Theory U, Second Edition, Chapter 2. Oakland, CA: Berrett-Koehler.
Background
Reproduced under CC License and with credit to the Presencing Institute.
