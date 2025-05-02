Creative Commons Methods

Case Clinic

by for .  
#coaching#leadership development#training#problem solving#leadership#presencing institute
60 - 754 - 5 Medium

Case Clinic is a peer coaching process designed to identify innovative solutions and next steps for addressing a pressing and immediate leadership challenge. In a Case Clinic, a case giver presents a case, and peers or team members act as coaches, based on the principles of the U-process and process consultation.

Goal

This peer-learning process can be used to address challenges where the case giver is the main decision maker. It can build a high level of trust and positive energy among a peer group and can be combined with mindfulness and listening practices for maximum effect.

Attachments

Instructions

Principles 

  • Be specific. The case should present a leadership challenge that is current and concrete. 
  • Include a decision maker. The case giver needs to be a key decision maker in the case. 
  • Reinforce peer relationships. The participants in the Case Clinics are peers, so there is no hierarchical relationship. 
  • Practice listening. Coaches don’t give advice; instead they listen deeply. 

Process 

Setup 

  • People: This process works best with a group of 4–5 peers. 
  • Place: Select a quiet and private place, whether in person or online, for your process. 
  • Time: 60-75 minutes. 
  • Materials: Take notes in a journal and use a watch to keep time. 

Steps 

Step 1: Consider the roles (~2 mins.) 

  • Case giver: Share a challenge that is current, concrete, and important, and in which you are a key player/decision maker. Include your personal learning threshold (what you need to let go of and learn). You should be able to present the case in 15 minutes. 
  • Coaches: Do not try to “fix” the problem by offering advice; instead, listen deeply. Attend to the images, feelings, and gestures that the story evokes in you.
  • Timekeeper: One of the coaches also manages the time.

Step 2: Intention statement by case giver (10-15 mins.) 

  • Take a moment to reflect on your sense of calling. Then describe your case using the following questions as a guide: 
    • 1. Current situation: What are the key challenges or questions? 
    • 2. Stakeholders: How might others view this situation? 
    • 3. Intention: What future are you trying to create? 
    • 4. Learning threshold: What do you need to let go of, and what do you need to learn? 
    • 5. Help: Where do you need input or help? 
  • Coaches may ask clarifying questions if needed

Step 3: Stillness (~2 mins.) 

  • Listen to your Open Mind: What images/metaphors arose? 
  • Listen to your Open Heart: What emotions do you sense, and where are they in your body? 
  • Listen to your Open Will: What gestures might represent the essence of what you are hearing?

Step 4: Mirroring (10 mins.) 

  • Each coach shares what came up during the silence or while listening to the case.
  • After listening to all the coaches, the case giver responds to what they said. 

Step 5: Generative dialogue (20 mins.) 

  • Reflect together on the remarks of the case giver and move into a generative dialogue on how these observations can offer new perspectives on the case giver’s situation and journey. 
  • Go with the flow of the dialogue. Build on each other’s ideas. Stay in service of the case giver without pressure to fix or resolve their challenge. 

Step 6: Closing remarks (8 mins.) 

  • By coaches: Share a final reflection. 
  • By case giver: How do I now see my situation and way forward?
  • Acknowledgment: Share an expression of genuine appreciation to each other. 

Step 7: Individual journaling (2 mins.) 

  • Write down what you learned.

Resources 

  • Scharmer, Otto. 2007. Theory U, Second Edition, Chapter 2. Oakland, CA: Berrett-Koehler. 

Background

Source

Reproduced under CC License and with credit to the Presencing Institute.

Comments (0) 

Please Log in or Sign up for a FREE SessionLab account to continue.