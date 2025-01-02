Presentation Workshop Activities

Pecha Kucha
A learning and presentation technique for sharing ideas
A learning and presentation technique for sharing ideas
You can quickly and effectively share several innovations or useful programs that may lie hidden within a group, organization, or community. Shift & Share gets rid of long large-group presentations and replaces them with several concise descriptions made simultaneously to multiple small groups. A few individuals set up “stations” where they share in ten minutes the essence of their innovations that may be of value to others. As small groups move from one innovator’s station to another, their size makes it easy for people to connect with the innovator. They can quickly learn where and how new ideas are being used and how they might be adapted to their own situations. Innovators learn from the repetition, and groups can easily spot opportunities for creative mash-ups of ideas.
Asking the participants to summarize the key points from a lecture is an effective way to strengthen their understanding and recall.
Asking listeners to summarize your presentation from time to time is a good technique for encouraging people to listen carefully, take notes, and to review the content. Best Summaries uses this basic concept.
This exercise is ideal for editing written content in a hands-on way. A simple and effective exercise for editing workshop content or presentation text for talks. Use it when you have to write for a specific audience and want them to stay focused on the most important information.
In this debating game, participants imagine they are in an inflatable lifeboat that is running out of air. Each round, participants must state why they should remain on the boat and then vote on who should leave. Encourage critical thinking and develop presentation skills in this fun debating activity.
A simple and effective way to start a personal presentation.