Wizard's Boon

Purpose: To energize the group and get them thinking about how they might use core facilitation and group collaboration skills during the session ahead.

Set-up: Download the Workshops & Wizards deck and find the seven level 1 cards. You'll need as many cards as you have participants.

Step 1

Give each participant a Level 1 card at random

Alternatively, have all the Level 1 cards laid face down on a table and ask participants to come up and select one at random.

Step 2

Briefly explain the concept of the cards to the group. In short, these cards are magical items that represent a core aspect of successful facilitation/collaboration.

Step 3

Pose one of the following questions

How would the party in Lord of the Rings have used this item to aid their quest?



How would the party in Lord of the Rings have used this item to change Middle Earth for the better?



Imagine a fantasy world full of elves, dragons & magic. Now, imagine that world is in turmoil, beset by conflict and division. How would a good Wizard or Witch use this item to change that world for the better?

For some groups, it can be useful to draw attention to the fact that none of the cards are weapons and that these magical items are non-violent in nature.

Step 4

Give participants a minute to think and invite folks to share back with the group.

Encourage the group to think within the magical setting.

Step 5

Have participants lay all the cards back on the table.

Depending on your group size, it can be helpful to have multiple copies of each card.

Step 6

Next, ask participants to select a card they'd like to embody during the session ahead.

As each person picks a card, ask them to briefly share how they might use their item to make this session more productive.

After everyone has shared, encourage the group to hold onto their items and embody them during the session to see what happens.

Step 7 - Debrief (optional)

As a closing activity for your session, you might ask participants to reflect on the cards they held and share:

Which magical items did you see in action in the session?



How did the item you chose impact you or the session?



If you were to take one of the magical items with you for the rest of your day, which would it be?

Tips & Variations for Wizard's Boon