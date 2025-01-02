Conflict Workshop Activities

Translated Rant
One person rants for 60 seconds. The second person translates their rant into what they care about and value.
One person rants for 60 seconds. The second person translates their rant into what they care about and value.
This is a method to unstick any workshop (a vision workshop or other workshop) where the group is stuck on a step of the process, and unclear about whether the result of the workshop is necessary.
A polling process for any workshop where a decision between several alternatives is hard to reach
A fun, dynamic game useful for introducing topics related to decision making, conflict resolution, win-win scenarios and the importance of clear communication of goals.
Participants will be split in groups and will have to decide on a ranking of the characters from the story.
An exercise designed to investigate value based conflict, decision making, highlights the challenges of establishing right and wrong with different perspectives.
Desarrollo de una relación de confianza con cada componente del equipo