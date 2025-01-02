Introductions Workshop Activities

Translated Rant
One person rants for 60 seconds. The second person translates their rant into what they care about and value.
In small groups one person is introduced and their hypeman hypes them up
This exercise is ideal for a team whose members don't know one another very well but can make it difficult to apply for a group with well known people. It provides an informal platform for individuals to share personal information and build trust.