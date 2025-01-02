Library of facilitation techniques

Opening Workshop Activities

Tools and techniques activities to effectively kick-off a meeting, workshop or training session.
Hyper Island

Check-in / Check-out

teamopeningclosinghyperislandremote-friendly

Either checking-in or checking-out is a simple way for a team to open or close a process, symbolically and in a collaborative way. Checking-in/out invites each member in a group to be present, seen and heard, and to express a reflection or a feeling. Checking-in emphasizes presence, focus and group commitment; checking-out emphasizes reflection and symbolic closure.

1
Thiagi Group

Snowball

get-to-knowopeningenergiserteambuildingteam
This is a great activity to get people up and moving around in a playful way while still learning about each other. It can be related to any topic and be played at any time during the group's life.
3
Hyper Island

Rollercoaster Check-In

teamopeninghyperislandremote-friendly

This playful method creates a powerful shared picture of the feelings in the group. Checking-in is a simple way for a team to start a meeting, workshop, or activity. By using the metaphor of a rollercoaster this alternative version supports participants to think differently about how they are feeling. People place themselves at different points on the rollercoaster, explaining their dominant feeling right now.

1
Hyper Island

IDOARRT Meeting Design

hyperislandactionkick-offopeningremote-friendly

IDOARRT is a simple tool to support you to lead an effective meeting or group process by setting out clear purpose, structure and goals at the very beginning. It aims to enable all participants to understand every aspect of the meeting or process, which creates the security of a common ground to start from. The acronym stands for Intention, Desired Outcome, Agenda, Rules, Roles and Responsibilities and Time.

1
Thiagi Group

Quick Change

thiagiopeningchange managementaction

This opening activity works well for topics that deal with the challenges of change. It is adapted from an activity developed and used by Crestcom, a management and leadership development company.

