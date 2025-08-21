Rollercoaster Check-In

Step 1:

Gather the group in a horseshoe around a flipchart/whiteboard. Explain the purpose of a check-in if necessary, that it’s an important tool to take the group’s emotional temperature, to uncover any fears, concerns, or needs. Explain that this is a method to explore the whole group’s feelings in a playful and visual way.

Facilitator notes

In certain cases, some participants may choose not to check-in. Make sure that everyone is given the opportunity to check-in but if some choose not to, simply check with them after the session to see if there are any issues that might need to be addressed.





Step 2:

Draw a wavy line across the entire flipchart/whiteboard that resembles a basic rollercoaster with loops, steep sections, and shallow sections.





Step 3:

Explain that we are going to draw ourselves on the rollercoaster, depicting how we feel right now, then share that feeling with the group. We’ll do this one-by-one, either in order around the horseshoe or at random.





Step 4:

Give each participant as much time as you think is necessary and practical. It can be as little as one word, or as much as 5-10 minutes.





Step 5:

When everyone has checked-in if there is time then look at the rollercoaster as a whole group and share/discuss any thoughts that emerge.





Tips for running this activity online