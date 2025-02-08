Values from Stories

Round 1 - Personal Values

Person A - Share a personal story of something you did or accomplished that you feel proud of.

Person B / others - Write down the personal value(s) you heard in their story on PostIt notes. One value/PostIt. When finished share with Person A, discuss. Anything missing?

Switch partners.

If desired, put PostIt notes together, sort into groups, discuss as group. Or use this round simply for personal connection and practicing listening for values.





Round 2 - Workplace Story

Person A - Talk about a time you’re proud of at work.

Person B - As before, pull out values, write on PostIt notes, share & discuss.

Group - Put all PostIt notes together on a wall or table. Sort into groupings. Discuss core values represented in these stories.





Variation - Values from conflict

Person A - Share a story about something that you are upset about that happened at work.

Person B - Listen for what core values were violated, threatened, or not protected in their story. Pull out in the same way as above; phrase the values in the positive (integrity, quality, compassion, etc.).

This version can be very powerful for people to gain new insight about how to better understand the nature of "conflict" and to gain experience in pulling out the core values from a situation where tensions exist.



See also Translated Rant for more instruction on how to do this type of activity.



