Library of facilitation techniques

Culture Workshop Activities

10 results
Hyper Island

Team Purpose & Culture

teamhyperislandcultureremote-friendlyculture change

This is an essential process designed to help teams define their purpose (why they exist) and their culture (how they work together to achieve that purpose). Defining these two things will help any team to be more focused and aligned. With support of tangible examples from other companies, the team members work as individuals and a group to codify the way they work together. The goal is a visual manifestation of both the purpose and culture that can be put up in the team's work space.

7
T L

Group Contract for Trust, Creativity & High Performance

psychological safetydiversitycultureremote-friendlyteam dynamicsvalues

Whether your group has already established its dynamics or is working together for the first time, creating a group contract enables people to mindfully ground their behaviours in inclusivity and respect, and promote psychological safety. These dynamics encourage trust, confidence, and inspiration–which in turn build engagement, encourage creativity, and result in wellbeing and success for all.

1
Alana Winter

Living Core Values

culturevaluescore values,connectioninspirationteamteam alignmentenergizerremote-friendlyculture change

For use with a team, organization or any peer group forum.

Can be done in person or virtual

This is designed to create a conversation that brings Core Values alive. This is great for a team that knows what values they stand for. Through this exercise they will celebrate their values in action and therefore be energized to magnify them further.

It will also help bring along anyone that is new so they can understand that the group really walks the talk

Hyper Island

Mapping Organizational Culture

hyperislandcultureteamremote-friendlyculture change

As a leader or manager in a large organization, you probably have a sense of the culture and people challenges facing you, but at the same time, you must also manage not only down but up and across the organization.

Culture Mapping gives you the intelligent information you require to make a business case for the interventions, executive support, and budget you will need to minimize risk and maximize the chances of success for your change initiative.

Hyper Island

The Sketch Game

hyperislanddiversityinclusionopeningcultureteamculture change

A drawing exercise that shows us how we can have different perspectives on various subjects and/or objects - demonstrating cultural diversities. It can help us unlock some of our unconscious assumptions and biases. The task is fairly simple to execute and doesn’t require more than 6 A4 pages/or post-its and a pen for each participant, or a Miro/Mural or virtual whiteboard.

No more resources found