Workshops&Wizards Workshop Activities

Workshops & Wizards – Magical Kudos
Workshops & Wizards is a deck of cards intended to support facilitation training and collaborative sessions by encouraging participants to give one another kudos and celebrate positive group dynamics.
Get participants to reflect on facilitation skills they'd like to develop and set out on a quest of personal development.
Facilitation Market is a training game where participants will choose a set of facilitation skills, create a wizard or witch who embodies those skills and then share best practices with the rest of the group.
Wizard's Boon is a quick, energizing activity that encourages group presence and invites participants to consider how they might collaborate more effectively in the session ahead.
Wizard Mingle is a simple networking activity designed to break the ice while getting participants to discuss core facilitation skills and begin exploring group dynamics.