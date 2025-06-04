Wizard Mingle
by James Smart for SessionLab.
Wizard Mingle is a simple networking activity designed to break the ice while getting participants to discuss core facilitation skills and begin exploring group dynamics.
Goal
To break the ice in the group, get people mingling and gently introduce the cards and the subject of the training session.
Materials
Instructions
Set-up:
- Download the Workshops & Wizards deck and find the seven level 1 cards. You'll need as many cards as you have participants.
- If you're running this activity online, you can simply set the cards up on a Miro board.
Step 1
- Give each participant a Level 1 card at random.
- Alternatively, have all the Level 1 cards laid face down on a table and ask participants to come up and select one at random.
Step 2
- Briefly explain the concept of the cards to the group. In short, these cards are magical items that represent a core aspect of successful facilitation/collaboration.
Step 3
- Instruct participants to reflect on the card in silence with the following questions:
- Why might this card be important to facilitators/successful groups?
- Can you think of any recent examples of when you saw this in action?
Step 4
- Ask participants to mingle and find someone to pair up with, greeting one another in an appropriately Wizardly or Witchy way to start the conversation.
- Pairs share their answers to the above questions and then discuss which card they find more important to their personal practice or to successful facilitation/group dynamics.
- In an online session, I'd recommend setting up random breakouts for 2-3 people.
Step 5
- After 2 minutes, participants end their conversation with an appropriately wizardly or witchy farewell and find someone else to pair up with.
- Repeat a few times then call everyone back.
Step 6
- Ask the group to share anything that stood out to them so far. What common elements were present in the stories that were shared?
- Here, I'd also include a question that helps you transition to your next activity or relates to the topic of your session. For example, if using as a general icebreaker, I'd ask "How do you think these magical artefacts might help with the session ahead?"
Step 7 (optional)
- Invite participants to keep their card with them throughout the session, look out for examples of other people using this skill during the session and gift it to that person during the session or during the breaks.
- When gifting the card to someone, participants should tell that person why they are receiving the card and give thanks for embodying the magical artefact.
- Modelling this yourself is a great way to demonstrate this action. I'd give an example when explaining and give a few extra cards out during the session when you see an opportunity.
- In a longer session, it's nice to have more cards to give away. In this case, I'd layout extra copies of the Level 1 cards and invite participants to pick 2 extra cards. They will then keep these 3 cards and gift them to other colleagues throughout the session.
Step 8 - Debrief (optional)
- As a closing activity for your session, you might ask participants to reflect on the cards and share:
- Which magical items did you see in action in the session?
- How did those items impact you or the session?
- If you were to take one of the magical items with you for the rest of your day, which would it be?
Tips & Variations for Wizard Mingle
- For more established facilitators, you may wish to include the Level 2 and Level 3 Workshop & Wizards cards. These cover a greater variety of facilitation skills and core competencies. Tailor what you include based on the subject of your session.
- The Wizardly & Witchy greetings & farewells make the activity a little lighter and creates an opportunity for a bit of silliness amidst the deeper conversations. Omit or include based on your group.
Background
Workshops & Wizards is a deck of facilitation cards designed by James Smart for SessionLab.
Read more about the cards and download a free set here.
