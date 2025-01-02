Library of facilitation techniques

Review Workshop Activities

Group activities and facilitation techniques to help to review learning experiences and reflect on past activities.
Hyper Island

History Map

hyperislandteamreviewremote-friendly

The main purpose of this activity is to remind and reflect on what group members or participants have been through and to create a collective experience and shared story. Every individual will gain a shared idea of what the group has been through together. Use this exercise at the end of a project or program as a way to reinforce learnings, celebrate highlights and create closure.

Heike Roettgers

Starfish

retrospectivefeedbackvisual methodsreview

The Starfish can be used wherever you want to get an overview over how people perceive the status quo. It can be used as a gather data exercise in retrospectives or as feedback tool after events.

Thiagi Group

Fun with Snowballs

reviewenergiserteamthiagi
This activity energizes the group. So use it when participants need a spurt of energy. The main element of this activity is the anonymous way in which participants provide their inputs. The facilitator can use the information gained through this activity to evaluate what the participants have learned or want to learn.
Thiagi Group

Postcard to a Friend

reviewclosingdebriefingthiagiaction

Here's a closer that encourages participants to recall what happened in the session and to come up with second thoughts about how they could have benefited more. It also creates useful materials for an interesting icebreaker.

Thiagi Group

Back to Back

debriefingstructured sharingclosingreviewthiagiissue analysis
This is an energetic improv game that can be used anytime during a training session. My favourite time to use it is at the end of a session for debriefing. Participants pair up and stand back-to-back. The facilitator asks a question. The participants turn around and face each other and take turns sharing their responses.
Thiagi Group

Words and Pictures

thiagiskillsreviewissue analysis

This is a modification of an interactive lecture activity that is transformed into a textra game. This activity can be inserted after participants finish reading a handout. It involves a poster preparation contest that taps into the listeners' linguistic and visual intelligences.

