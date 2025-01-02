Structured Dialogue Workshop Activities

One - Two - Four Dialogue
This is a structured discussion activity for exploring a topic by answering questions in three different set-ups: individually, in pairs and in teams.
Let your participants enjoy fresh air while talking about serious topics
Vivid way to structure a discussion for a complex topic.
Discuss many different topics in a structured and fair way.