Round Robin

Start by dividing a complex topic into three to four different aspects. Write the different aspects as questions on cards or flipcharts and arrange them in different corners of the room. Now ask the participants to divide into as many groups as there are questions and answer one of the questions in their respective groups. After about 5 minutes, ask all groups to move clockwise and to continue until each group has worked on each question.

No long presentations are needed, as everyone worked on every topic.

#CoCreation #Diversity #Insights #Solutions

We've created a video on how to use this method: https://vimeo.com/365129688