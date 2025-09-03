Round Robin
Vivid way to structure a discussion for a complex topic.
Goal
Find out different aspects of a question/topic. Involve everyone in the room (even introverted people). Make the group stand and move (energy!). Create tons of input for later decisions/actions.
Materials
Instructions
Start by dividing a complex topic into three to four different aspects. Write the different aspects as questions on cards or flipcharts and arrange them in different corners of the room. Now ask the participants to divide into as many groups as there are questions and answer one of the questions in their respective groups. After about 5 minutes, ask all groups to move clockwise and to continue until each group has worked on each question.
No long presentations are needed, as everyone worked on every topic.
#CoCreation #Diversity #Insights #Solutions
We've created a video on how to use this method: https://vimeo.com/365129688
Attachments
- petranovskaja WonderCards Round Robin.pdf
- 33 - Round Robin.png
Background
This method is part of the WonderCards kit.
If you'd like to have a personal pack of WonderCards (offline, on paper!), please don't hesitate to klick in our 24x7 open shop: https://petranovskaja.com/product/beraterkarten/