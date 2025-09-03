Lean Coffee

Explain that we are going to discuss a lot of relevant topics in a relatively short space of time (e.g. 2 hours). Explain the Kanban Board with the "To Do", "Work in process" and "Done" columns.

Ask the participants to write down their questions or topics and collect them as cards/sticky notes in the „To Do“ column.

Support the participants in clustering and prioritising.

Set the order and define the #Timebox for one round (e.g. 10 minutes). Explain that after each round we will decide together whether the current topic gets 5 minutes more time or whether we move straight on to the next topic.

Start the first round. Move the cards on the #Kanban Board visibly if done. Pay attention to the time!