Coaching Workshop Activities

Hyper Island

The GROW Coaching Model

hyperislandcoachinggrowthgoal settingvalues

The GROW Model is a coaching framework used in conversations, meetings, and everyday leadership to unlock potential and possibilities. It's a simple & effective framework for structuring your coaching & mentoring sessions and great coaching conversations. Easy to use for both face-to-face and online meetings. GROW is an acronym that stands for Goal, Reality, Obstacles/Options, and Will.

5-4-3-2-1 Grounding Technique

hyperislandwell-beingskillscoaching

They say “A Calm Mind is an Effective Mind” and with a calmer mind, you can better explore those challenges in life with calmness and centered awareness.

Constant change, learning new things, and uncertainty are a few of the situations that can cause even the calmest people to feel some stress.

This 5-step exercise can support people in stressful times by helping them to get grounded in the present moment when your focus is distracted by unhelpful thoughts.

