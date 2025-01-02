Coaching Workshop Activities

They say “A Calm Mind is an Effective Mind” and with a calmer mind, you can better explore those challenges in life with calmness and centered awareness.

Constant change, learning new things, and uncertainty are a few of the situations that can cause even the calmest people to feel some stress.

This 5-step exercise can support people in stressful times by helping them to get grounded in the present moment when your focus is distracted by unhelpful thoughts.