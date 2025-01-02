Coaching Workshop Activities

Your Amazing Future (Because of that...)
With a series of prompts a surprising and amazing future is created.
One person shares a goal, other players offer obstacles. Main player delightfully overcomes those obstacles.
The GROW Model is a coaching framework used in conversations, meetings, and everyday leadership to unlock potential and possibilities. It's a simple & effective framework for structuring your coaching & mentoring sessions and great coaching conversations. Easy to use for both face-to-face and online meetings. GROW is an acronym that stands for Goal, Reality, Obstacles/Options, and Will.
People share a fear, it is received by another, and then they are asked to share the advice that a trusted mentor or friend would give them.
They say “A Calm Mind is an Effective Mind” and with a calmer mind, you can better explore those challenges in life with calmness and centered awareness.
Constant change, learning new things, and uncertainty are a few of the situations that can cause even the calmest people to feel some stress.
This 5-step exercise can support people in stressful times by helping them to get grounded in the present moment when your focus is distracted by unhelpful thoughts.
While it is admirable to share our gratitude and good feelings with others, we rarely stop to think about what giving others our gratitude can do for us. As it turns out, it does quite a lot for our brains, resilience, and mental well-being.
Individuals express their response to a statement or idea by standing closer or further from a central object. Used with teams to reveal system, hidden patterns, perspectives.
This is a simple tool to help you create a habit that actually sticks! It's a research-backed technique that works very well, and it's called “Habit Reflection.” It’s powerful because it's customized to your personal history and experiences. Habit Reflection is all about using the lessons of your past in the present.
The group tells made-up fortunes inspired by a random gif
1. Remain a victim
2. Reframe it / change perspective
3. Change it
4. Accept it
5. Leave it
Have people take out their phone
Select the 10th photo
Share with your partner/table
This is a solo exercise to help you kick-start your day with a daily P.A.C.T. to create more intention, gratitude, joy, and transformation in your life.