Library of facilitation techniques

Concepts Workshop Activities

10 results
Thiagi Group

Looking Around

thiagiconceptsremote-friendlyenergiser

Here's another jolt that explores one of our favorite themes: You have to unlearn something old in order to learn something new. A nice thing about this brief activity is that you don't need any supplies or equipment.

7
Digital Society School

Lotus blossom

conceptscreatedesignidea generation

The lotus blossom method is a creativity exercise. It is a framework for idea generation, starting from one central theme. Eight conceptual themes grow out from the main theme and each of them are used as central theme to generate 8 more themes. Explore!

Digital Society School

Morphological chart

idea generationconceptscreatedesignissue analysis

A Morphological chart is a method that splits a product/solution into smaller chunks that can then be analyzed and ideated for independently. Afterwards those ideas can be mixed and matched to develop different solutions.

To be used after having a clear overview of the design problem and at the beginning of the ideation phase.

No more resources found