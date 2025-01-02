Concepts Workshop Activities

Looking Around
Here's another jolt that explores one of our favorite themes: You have to unlearn something old in order to learn something new. A nice thing about this brief activity is that you don't need any supplies or equipment.
Future workshop is a method that aims to have stakeholders design their desired future, avoiding constraints imposed by experts or organizations.
To be used when ideas need to be developed outside of the design team.
Customer experience mapping is a method of documenting and visualizing the experience a customer has as they use the product or service. It also maps out their responses to their experiences.
To be used when there is a solution (even in a conceptual stage) that can be analyzed.
A mind map is a diagram used to represent a number of ideas or things. Mind maps are methods for analyzing information and relationships.
The lotus blossom method is a creativity exercise. It is a framework for idea generation, starting from one central theme. Eight conceptual themes grow out from the main theme and each of them are used as central theme to generate 8 more themes. Explore!
Brainwriting is essentially the same as brainstorming. Ideas are generated by asking people to write them down instead of verbally presenting them.
A brainstorming and prioritizing method that places emphasis on the most important ideas and actions.
A Morphological chart is a method that splits a product/solution into smaller chunks that can then be analyzed and ideated for independently. Afterwards those ideas can be mixed and matched to develop different solutions.
To be used after having a clear overview of the design problem and at the beginning of the ideation phase.
This brainstorming method uses our senses to generate ideas.